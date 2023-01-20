As your business and leisure trips get combined, so, too, will travel industry business models become blended.

Everything got scrambled by the pandemic. Skift’s Senior Hospitality Editor Sean O’Neill gives an overview of 2023 Megatrends in the hospitality space where a great merging in customer lives will start to challenge leaders in thinking outside the box.

Price transparency is becoming part of customer expectations for short-term rentals and experience-first events will be key to winning back travelers.

Watch the video below to see how less time with friends can be a market opportunity for hospitality, and the rise in popularity of bleisure trips, a blended trip between business and leisure, will also lead to a blending of businesses.