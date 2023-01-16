Personalization of search is developing at lighting speed. Watch GetYourGuide co-founder Johannes Reck unpack what searching for experiences could look like over the next couple years with Skift’s Sean O’Neill from Skift's Megatrends event in New York.

General searches that take travelers to multiple websites and a broad selection of options need to be better, irrespective of what phase the consumer is in when planning their trip.

This will ensure the fastest route to growth and efficiency for the experiences sector, which has been slow to adopt digital solutions.

The optimization of vertical search is expected to be part of that solution. GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO Johannes Reck unpacked what searching for experiences could look like over the next couple of years, with Skift’s Sean O’Neill during the Skift Megatrends event in New York City on January 10.

What does vertical search mean exactly? For experiences, it’s about quality, the type of experience, whether you are with kids or whether you are in a destination for the first time. It’s a complex problem across a very diverse, layered supply base that is easy to solve with the correct tech solutions, according to Reck.

Watch the full conversation between Reck and O’Neill for a sense of how booking experiences will evolve over the coming years.