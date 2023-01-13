In this video from Skift Megatrends 2023, we hear from Kash Miah, vice president of marketing at CrowdRiff, on what makes short-form video content so appealing to destination marketing organizations (DMOs) and why it has become such a dominant format, particularly for destination storytelling.

In this video:

How short-form video inspires destination discovery: Short-form video can convey the personality of a destination better than any stock marketing image or video. By consuming short-form video from others who live in or have traveled to a destination, travelers are much better equipped to imagine what it might be like to visit that destination for themselves.

Short-form video can convey the personality of a destination better than any stock marketing image or video. By consuming short-form video from others who live in or have traveled to a destination, travelers are much better equipped to imagine what it might be like to visit that destination for themselves. How DMOs can thrive amidst a host of challenges: With “work from anywhere” more and more destinations are competing for attention, resource and staffing challenges are more commonplace, and it’s harder for destinations to keep up with the pace and volume of content needed to drive engagement. How can short-form video address these challenges?

With “work from anywhere” more and more destinations are competing for attention, resource and staffing challenges are more commonplace, and it’s harder for destinations to keep up with the pace and volume of content needed to drive engagement. How can short-form video address these challenges? Why having a short-form video presence on Google is essential: Short-form video is a relatively new format, but it’s now dominating across most major digital channels, with Instagram, Facebook, and now even Google competing for dominance. As Google prioritizes visual search and ramps up YouTube shorts, it’s becoming clear that having short-form presence on the channel can increase a destination’s reach, visibility, and discoverability.

Short-form video is a relatively new format, but it’s now dominating across most major digital channels, with Instagram, Facebook, and now even Google competing for dominance. As Google prioritizes visual search and ramps up YouTube shorts, it’s becoming clear that having short-form presence on the channel can increase a destination’s reach, visibility, and discoverability. Why partnering with local creators is the best way to connect with travelers: By working with local creators, DMOs get access to varied content from people who see and experience their destination differently and are on the ground every day. Producing more diverse and inclusive content promotes their destination to all travelers and increases the likelihood of travelers visiting hidden gems in a destination.

Characterized by a clear style, concise content, and fast rhythm, short-form video is engineered to attract a user’s attention within seconds and compel them to keep watching. The popular format provides DMOs the ability to inspire and share information needed to convert travelers from lookers into bookers, which is the ultimate goal for every destination. This efficiency means they hold a logical place in destination storytelling. Most destinations recognize that this format should play an essential role in their marketing strategy. They know they need it, but they’re not always sure how to get there.

In this video from Skift Megatrends 2023, we hear from Kash Miah, vice president of marketing at CrowdRiff, in conversation with Darren Frei, branded content editor at SkiftX, on how DMOs can connect with travelers by partnering with local creators and uncovering authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences.

Visit Localhood to learn more about how your destination marketing organization can partner with content creators to share your story.

This content was created collaboratively by CrowdRiff and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.