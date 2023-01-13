More people are willing to travel, and more people are willing to spend more on travel. Watch the conversation between Expedia Group expert Hari Nair and Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali for overarching trends and impacts on travel.

Discover the top trends that will define the travel industry for the coming year.

Hari Nair, Expedia Group’s global senior vice president and general manager of lodging marketplace, took the stage with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali this week to discuss big trends shaping travel for 2023 at Skift’s annual Megatrends event in New York City. The industry veteran gives his take on travel spending, talent acquisition, and opportunities for loyalty programs across Expedia’s house of brands.

Evolving traveler mindsets and changing global travel flows are signaling new markets and destinations. From sylvotherapy to adding more waffle makers on Vrbo, Nair gets behind quirky trends that are inspiring a different type of travel appeal. For him, the pent-up demand phase of the business is not travel recovery, and he thinks that phase is still not over.

Watch the full video of “The Big Trends Impacting Travel in 2023” session below.