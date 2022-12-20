In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2022, we hear from Priyanka Lakhani, senior vice president, commercial, at Collinson Group, on how partnerships can help travel providers curate experiences that meet consumers’ post-pandemic preferences.

Demand for digital: Why the future of travel is connected and contactless.

Why the future of travel is connected and contactless. Catering to millennials and Gen Z: Why a changing customer base means travel providers must take a more diversified approach to loyalty.

Why a changing customer base means travel providers must take a more diversified approach to loyalty. Partnering up: How retail and financial services brands are filling gaps in the travel ecosystem.

How retail and financial services brands are filling gaps in the travel ecosystem. Arrive early, stay late: The reasons why airport dwell times are on the rise.

The reasons why airport dwell times are on the rise. Airport excursions: How airports are responding to consumer demand for memorable experiences the moment their trip begins.

In the not-so-distant past, going to the airport was a fairly mundane experience: Arrive in time to check in and go through security, then head to the gate to catch your flight. Perhaps there was a stop to grab coffee or a bite to eat, or for lucky travelers flying premium class, to relax in the airport lounge. Post-pandemic, however, travelers want memorable experiences and “Instagram moments” everywhere they go — including the airport. From decadent spas and art galleries, to rooftop swimming pools and butterfly gardens, the world’s busiest airports, including Changi, Heathrow, and Dubai International, offer an abundance of activities that are, in themselves, an adventure.

In this video from Skift Global Forum East 2022, we hear from Priyanka Lakhani, senior vice president, commercial, at Collinson Group, in conversation with Dan Marcec, research editor, SkiftX, on how airports are partnering with retail and service businesses to become their own destinations — and why this holistic approach is the future of travel.

This content was created collaboratively by Collinson Group and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.