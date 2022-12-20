In this video from Skift Global Forum East, Skift shared findings from its recent trend report in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. The report explored the ambitious strategy Dubai has developed to become more livable, agile, and resilient in an effort to support lasting partnerships and sustainable economic and tourism investments.

In this video:

Why Dubai is at the center of today's travel world: In addition to leading the post-pandemic travel recovery, Dubai is taking advantage of its geographic location to leverage resurgent demand, easier cross-border travel, and digital nomadism and remote working trends.

Cities are urgently pivoting to meet new demands: The competition among global cities to attract talent, travelers, and other economic opportunities has become fierce, especially as destinations like Dubai ascend. Government leaders and business partners must take a holistic approach to their economic and tourism strategies to stand apart.

Dubai's strategy for a livable city and a successful tourism economy: From a comprehensive Urban Master Plan to improve livability, updated visa rules and diversified hospitality offerings to meet new consumer demands, and comprehensive policies to expand its economy and protect the environment, Dubai's leaders, partners, and citizens are navigating these challenges together.

Destinations hoping to capitalize on rising global travel demand will have to be agile to pivot rapidly to changes and emerging trends. Despite the impending return to pre-pandemic traveler volumes, there’s no going “back to normal” in the post-pandemic context. Meanwhile, cities are becoming increasingly aware that livability, or day-to-day quality of life, is inextricably intertwined with their viability as global tourism hubs.

All of this is happening while the economic, social, and environmental future hangs in the balance. Destinations must have a plan to ensure they are resilient in the face of change.

