In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2022, we hear from Lana Van Marter, manager of renewable aviation for Neste U.S., about how sustainable aviation fuel technology will herald a new era of low carbon aviation.

In this video:

Understanding the promise of sustainable fuel: A chat about how sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is set to decrease the aviation industry’s carbon footprint by 80 percent in the coming years, and how Neste’s NEXBTL technology transforms almost any waste fat or vegetable oil to produce it.

With global aviation responsible for nearly 3 percent of global CO2 emissions, getting to net zero emissions by 2050 will be no easy feat. Sustainable aviation fuel will play an increasingly important role in achieving these goals, and the technology is already here to implement it.

In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2022, Lana Van Marter, manager of renewable aviation for Neste U.S., spoke with Skift senior research analyst, Seth Borko, about its new SAF “drop-in” product — a fuel that can be used together with, or in lieu, of fossil fuels — and how the company is tackling limitations and embracing industry partnerships to create the low-carbon aviation industry of the future.

This content was created collaboratively by Neste and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.