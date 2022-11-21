In this video from Skift’s Aviation Forum, we hear from Sean Donohue, CEO, Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport, on lessons learned from the pandemic and the many industry-leading innovations happening at the facility.

Creating a strategy for success: What the DFW team did to not only survive the pandemic, but emerge from it in a stronger position than before.

Developing a unique management model: Why governance through a board of directors allows the airport to be more nimble in decision-making, such as using wind power to cut electricity costs from $40 million to $20 million per year over the last 10 years.

The importance of innovation: How using technology to improve predictability—from apps that indicate security checkpoint wait times to competitive parking rates—helps generate revenue for the airport and provide travelers with a consistent, low-stress experience.

Future-forward thinking: What DFW is doing to build out infrastructure for sustainable aviation fuel and air taxis (eVTOLs).

The second-largest airport in terms of passenger count and the largest carbon neutral aviation installation in the world, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport serves as a model of industry excellence. From its many sustainability programs to an in-house innovation team that continuously strives to improve travelers’ experiences, the facility not only survived the pandemic, it came back thriving. DFW’s unique geographical position in the center of the U.S. makes it the perfect place to test new ideas in the form of service, technology, and routes.

In this video from Skift Aviation Forum 2022, we hear from Sean Donohue, CEO, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, in conversation with Rafat Ali, founder and CEO, Skift on how DFW stays on the cutting edge of innovation in such a rapidly-evolving travel market, which airlines the facility leans on most, and why resilience means not letting their partners fail.

This content was created collaboratively by DFW and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.