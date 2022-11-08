Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Google is one of the undisputed heavyweights in online travel. So when one of the key masterminds behind all of its travel platforms and products talks about where the search giant is heading, it’s worth paying attention to.

The search giant has been busy these past few months, updating its options for rail travel but also making the news for its controversial move to remove contrail emissions data. But speaking at Skift Global Forum, Richard Holden, vice president of product management at Google Travel, also shared some future developments, including the return of its own fintech product whose life was cut short by the pandemic.

Listen to Holden’s full on-stage appearance with Skift founding editor and executive editor, Dennis Schaal.

