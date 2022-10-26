Airlines of all sizes are looking for smarter and more efficient ways to sell more products and services. A new strategy guide by Sabre explores how moving toward an offer and order retailing model will help them achieve this goal while maximizing revenue, operating with more agility, and improving customer satisfaction.

Airlines are struggling to maximize revenue amidst unprecedented change, including flight delays and cancellations, understaffed airports, pent-up demand, and a growing sense that unpredictability in the marketplace is here to stay. To stay ahead of the game, both full-service and low-cost carriers are looking to sell new products in new ways.

But meeting this challenge isn’t easy without a strong technology partner to enable broader digital transformation. Legacy systems are limited in their ability to deliver against the expectations of today’s travelers, who want a higher level of personalization, richer content, greater transparency, and convenient payment methods.

Advanced retailing capabilities powered by offers and orders promise to enable airlines to enhance the traveler experience and generate more revenue opportunities, with the ability to tailor offers across multiple channels.

“We’re actively building a retail travel marketplace that intelligently enables airlines to dynamically retail and distribute a broad choice of tailored offers across any channel,” said Mike Reyes, vice president of product management at Sabre. “Orders can be fulfilled and delivered with ease on an open, flexible, and cloud-native platform, resulting in value creation for the airline at each step in the process.”

Sabre’s new strategy guide, “The Future is Open: A Smarter Approach to Airline Retailing”, offers a comprehensive breakdown of the advanced retailing capabilities enabled by the transition to an offer and order model.

For full-service carriers, this transition may take more time and necessitate an extended period where legacy systems and new systems need to co-exist. For many low-cost carriers, which may already have advanced retailing capabilities, the focus could be on transitioning to scalable technology that extends their existing capabilities through partnerships, access to third-party content, or other modular elements.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to transition, and I believe how airlines transition to a retail-powered future is equally as important as the end-state itself,” said Greg Gilchrist, senior vice president of global sales at Sabre. “We’ll stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our airline partners throughout the process, turning unknowns into knowns along the path to our shared goal of modern travel retailing.”

In this report, you’ll find:

A vision for enabling airlines to become advanced digital retailers, all while improving customer satisfaction, creating new sources of revenue, and optimizing existing sources

A deep dive into why Sabre’s strategy for offers and orders is built on choice, intelligence, and ease

How airlines can evolve beyond traditional product models and sell a wider variety of travel-related products and services

How an offer and order strategy benefits both full-service carriers and low-cost carriers

An overview of the design and technology behind Sabre’s cloud-native infrastructure

For more information about Sabre’s journey toward travel retailing modernization, visit Sabre.com/open.

This content was created collaboratively by Sabre and Skift’s branded content studio, SkiftX.