Announcements

What You’ll Learn at Skift Global Forum East

Skift

Today at 10:54 AM EDT

Skift Take

In case you haven’t heard, we’re headed to Dubai! Join us at Skift Global Forum East from December 13-15, alongside global leaders as they share their vision for the future of travel.

Skift

Series: Skift Global Forum East

Creating connections at the center of global travel. Join us in Dubai December 13-15, 2022.

Learn More

Skift Forums are the place to be for travel professionals looking to make meaningful connections, learn exclusive insights that can’t be found anywhere else, and leave feeling invigorated and inspired to level up their game. Skift Global Forum East – the first-ever expansion of our flagship Global Forum – may very well take the cake for the most anticipated event of 2022, as we look to the unprecedented energy around the travel industry in the Middle East, with Dubai at the center of it all.

Presented by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, this two-day conference will assemble top CEOs and creative leaders to discuss innovations coming to bear on the future of travel. We’ll be covering the intersection of technology and marketing, along with the ways sustainability will play an ever-increasing role in the business of travel, how progressive modern economies prioritize travel as their future economic engine, and so much more.

Within these major themes, we will look to answer some of the most important questions facing travel, like…

  • How can travel be more resilient to changes and future disruptions? 
  • What can the industry do to adapt to “The Great Merging” of how we work, live, and stay?
  • Will leisure travel continue its rapid growth and how are hospitality brands expanding to meet this demand?
  • With the expectations of digital consumers increasing faster than ever, what are industry leaders doing to stay ahead of these changes? 
  • What are travel’s brightest marketers doing to reach younger audiences as buying power shifts to a new demographic in this decade?


And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. These conversations – both onstage and off – will undoubtedly leave attendees feeling connected, inspired, and full of fresh ideas.

Learn more about the agenda, latest speaker lineup, and networking opportunities here.

Ready to book your ticket? Our insider tip: Don’t wait, seats are limited. 

Tickets

In Person – Individual

Register here

In Person – Groups

Bring the team and save

Online – Individual

Exclusive perk for Skift’s premium subscribers

Not a subscriber? Pick a plan here

Apply for in-person Startup or Educator/Non-Profit tickets

Subscriber Benefits

Online Tickets: Subscribers to Skift Pro, Skift Research, Daily Lodging Report, and Airline Weekly can register for free by signing in on the registration page. Code will apply automatically.

In-Person Tickets: Get up to 25%-off by applying your product’s discount code on our Subscriber Access page. You must be logged in for the code to apply. Are you an Airline Weekly subscriber? Check your email for a special one-time code!

December 13-15, 2022
Meet Us in Dubai
See the Event

Skift

Today at 10:54 AM EDT

Tags: dubai, SGFE, sgfe2022, skift live

Up Next

Loading next stories