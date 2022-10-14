What You’ll Learn at Skift Global Forum East

In case you haven’t heard, we’re headed to Dubai! Join us at Skift Global Forum East from December 13-15, alongside global leaders as they share their vision for the future of travel.

Skift Forums are the place to be for travel professionals looking to make meaningful connections, learn exclusive insights that can’t be found anywhere else, and leave feeling invigorated and inspired to level up their game. Skift Global Forum East – the first-ever expansion of our flagship Global Forum – may very well take the cake for the most anticipated event of 2022, as we look to the unprecedented energy around the travel industry in the Middle East, with Dubai at the center of it all.

Presented by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, this two-day conference will assemble top CEOs and creative leaders to discuss innovations coming to bear on the future of travel. We’ll be covering the intersection of technology and marketing, along with the ways sustainability will play an ever-increasing role in the business of travel, how progressive modern economies prioritize travel as their future economic engine, and so much more.



Within these major themes, we will look to answer some of the most important questions facing travel, like…

How can travel be more resilient to changes and future disruptions?

and future disruptions? What can the industry do to adapt to “ The Great Merging ” of how we work, live, and stay?

” of how we work, live, and stay? Will leisure travel continue its rapid growth and how are hospitality brands expanding to meet this demand?

continue its rapid growth and how are hospitality brands expanding to meet this demand? With the expectations of digital consumers increasing faster than ever, what are industry leaders doing to stay ahead of these changes?

increasing faster than ever, what are industry leaders doing to stay ahead of these changes? What are travel’s brightest marketers doing to reach younger audiences as buying power shifts to a new demographic in this decade?



And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. These conversations – both onstage and off – will undoubtedly leave attendees feeling connected, inspired, and full of fresh ideas.

Learn more about the agenda, latest speaker lineup, and networking opportunities here.

Ready to book your ticket? Our insider tip: Don’t wait, seats are limited.