In this video from Skift Global Forum 2022, we hear from Jennifer Andre, vice president, business development of Expedia Group Media Solutions, on travelers’ evolving preferences, the return of international travel, and the importance of inclusivity in advertising.

In this video:

New research: Driven by pent-up demand and a strong U.S. dollar, American consumers are taking big trips again. Travel search volumes are up across the Expedia platform: From Q4 2021 to Q1 2022, global searches increased 25 percent.

The current climate of geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty is undeniable — but even so, travel demand is stronger than ever. Travelers want more inclusive travel offerings and advertising that reflects a wide range of identities. Travelers are cognizant of whether a travel offering is inclusive or not, and seven in 10 research respondents said they would choose one destination or travel offering over another if they felt it was more inclusive — and would be willing to pay more for it. Seventy-eight percent of respondents said they have made a travel choice based on promotions or ads they felt represented them in messaging and/or visuals.

The full Q2 2022 Traveler Insights Report is available here: