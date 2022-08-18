In honor of our 10th anniversary, here are 10 notes we’ve received over the years.

Here at Skift, we like to think of ourselves as a “think-tank” of sorts – propelling the travel industry forward with breaking news, deep-dive stories, research reports and data analysis, sector-specific coverage in hospitality, meetings and aviation, along with events around the world, designed to bring our digital content to life.

One of the coolest things about being the homepage of travel professionals around the world is the feedback we get – from users of our subscription products, attendees of events, and fans of Skift on social media. In honor of our 10th anniversary, here are 10 folks who have written to us over the years…

1. “We literally couldn’t do our job without Skift Research. Your reports are what keep us fluent in the trends of travel” – Global Customer and Data Analytics Manager, Travelport

2. “Finally subscribed to Skift. Content so damn good. Real deal.” – Chairman and CEO, The American Institute For Foreign Study (AIFS)

3. “Nobody delivers the speaker line-up Skift does. It’s incredible. Do you pay them?” – Vice President/General Manager, Cognizant

4. “For many years, Airline Weekly has been my main source for airline news. It always highlights the important stories and leaves out the noise. Definitely, a must read!” – Senior Manager of Domestic Network Planning, American Airlines

5. “Skift has excellent analytics, journalists and connections in the travel industry – and has their finger on the pulse when it comes to what’s happening in the travel world as a whole. Skift Forums give people a chance to get to know the leaders in the travel sector and the wonderful personalities behind the scenes at Skift.” – Co-Founder, Mobility Mojo

6. “Not a day has gone by in the past 20 years of my career where I haven’t read every word of Daily Lodging Report, as have just about everyone in my world I talk to.” – CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

7. “I appreciated the candid and thought-provoking reporting and speaker facilitation. You could tell this wasn’t a PR roadshow for the speakers. There were very few softball questions; almost all were challenging, relevant, and made the speakers more authentic in their answers.” – Executive, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

8. Every morning, I walk my dog. And I always listen to podcasts. Even during the darkest hours of the pandemic, I always listened to Skift first, as travel is my livelihood.” – Senior Director of Revenue Management, TransAtlantic and Interline

9. “Love the disruptive questions, brilliant speakers, fantastic mix of topics.” – Consultant, Accenture

10. “From the reception overlooking the Tower of London to the array of fascinating speakers to the sheer volume of amazing food, it was all perfect.” – CEO, RoomPriceGenie

While we, unfortunately, couldn’t list out all of the thousands of messages we’ve received over the years, from the bottom of our hearts: Thank you again for your support this past decade. Skift truly wouldn’t be what it is today without you, our readers.

Ready to see what all the love is about? Take your Skiftiness to the next level with one (or more!) of our premium subscriptions, and join us live in person at one of our upcoming events.

SGF 2022: September 19-21, The Glasshouse, NYC

Join us in NYC on September 19-21 for our next and biggest event of the year – Skift Global Forum. As you now know, this year marks 10 years of Skift – and with this huge anniversary, we’re planning to pull out all the stops. We already have an unmatched lineup, with speakers from top travel brands like Airbnb, Marriott, Disney, and Booking Holdings, among others, with a whole lot more to be announced.

Make no mistake: If you want to know where the industry is headed, SGF 2022 is not to be missed. See you in September!