As we celebrate our 10 years at Skift, while we have become the most influential industry force in the global travel sector, I have been reflecting on what it means to build a small AND mighty team that delivers on the promise, day in and day out.

Originally three of us with an idea, now 60+ spread around the globe, what does connection with each other and our work mean in a fully distributed team with no physical offices?

I already wrote about what meaningful work and the culture it emanates means to us…from my perspective. I then asked this question to our team — old timers and newbies alike — internally: what does this 10th anniversary mean to you, share your thoughts in a short video or text anecdote or photo and post it on your LinkedIn, if you desire.

The outpouring of these posts from our team has been so gratifying and humbling, it is definitely the proudest moment for me as a founder in the last 10 years. That we have been able to create this connection to our work AND most importantly to each other while having met just a handful of times since we went fully remote as a company in March 2020 is a wonder I can’t get over, having read these dozens of times. And a bit like a proud dad, I am in a show-off mode and collected all of below, pull up your chair with your favorite beverage in hand, and read through.

(And since I am always selling Skift to anyone and everyone, I would be remiss not to say we have 9 open jobs in three different countries, the most job we have ever had open! Come see what this magic below you read about is all about.)

