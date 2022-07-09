The power of the long tail. See it for yourself in this single chart from Skift Research.

We often talk about the fragmented nature of the hotel and short-term rental industries. Comparing the two, however, highlights the higher penetration of consumer-facing brands in the hotel industry. Skift Research, using data from STR and AirDNA, estimates that just over half of global hotels are affiliated to a global or regional brand. In the short-term rental industry we estimate that this is less than 5 percent. Another 10 percent or so are operated by large property managers. The “long tail” of small, independent operators is much larger in the rental space than in the hotel industry.

Excerpted from Skift Research’s new report: “The Great Merging in the Hotel and Rental Tech Sectors 2022.” Sign up now as a subscriber to read all the insights.