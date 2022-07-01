In this video from Skift’s Sustainable Tourism Summit, we hear from Jennifer Andre, Expedia Group Media Solutions’ vice president, business development, on how understanding the motivations and actions of travelers can generate impactful sustainability outcomes.

In this video:

Latest research: An overview of recent research from Expedia, focusing on how travelers are increasingly seeking sustainable options when traveling and how attitudes have shifted to a broader sustainability focus — including supporting local economies, local cultures, and communities — above and beyond direct environmental concerns alone.

Willingness to pay up: A discussion around how travelers are willing to spend more on sustainable food, transport, lodging, and unique activities and experiences, and are open to sacrificing comfort to make more sustainable and meaningful choices.

Key takeaways: A look at how travelers aren’t always sure how to be ‘more sustainable,’ highlighting an important knowledge gap in the field — as well as the crucial roles of clarity, authenticity, and value in the communication mix.

Sustainability is at the forefront of today’s travel world — not only for business operators and brands, but for travelers and travel consumers. Travelers are increasingly expressing willingness to invest in sustainable choices when on the road, signaling a broader mindset shift that operators and brands can leverage as part of their sustainability initiatives.

In this video from Skift’s Sustainable Tourism Summit, Jennifer Andre, vice president, business development of Expedia Group Media Solutions, discusses Expedia’s latest research on the sustainability motivations, behaviors, and influences of today’s travelers, and how first-party data around their actions, backed by third-party research, can help operators understand how to fill in interest and knowledge gaps and generate stronger and more efficient sustainability outcomes.