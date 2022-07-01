Skift Take In a quiet week for travel tech fundraising, highlights include a 3 million pound crowdfunding for a service that lets consumers rent a yacht to feel like, well, a yacht owner. Slowing venture capital returns may be a caution flag for deals later this year.

Who doesn't want to feel like a yacht owner sometimes? The spray in your face, the wind that would be in your hair but for your spiffy cap. The confidence that comes from knowing you can afford — oh, wait. For the rest of us, the news is that U.K-based Borrow a Boat announ