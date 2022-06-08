Listen now for a forward-looking conversation about the opportunities in the multi-day tours sector, especially digitization and how a new focus on experience brings opportunities to tour operators.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

As damaging as Covid was for tour operators, the inability to conduct trips provided companies in the sector a valuable opportunity to reevaluate their all aspects of their businesses.

Ulla Heffer Böhler, chief operating officer for the Travel Corporation, and Travis Pittman, the CEO & co-founder of TourRadar, told Skift Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill at Skift Forum Europe 2022 on March 24 what changes they realized they had to make. Böhler said Covid forced her company to take another look at, among other things, group sizes and domestic offerings while Pittman stated TourRadar was forced to look at what markets it was targeting.

Listen to the conversation, or read a transcript of it here, to learn how Böhler and Pittman used the pandemic-induced pause to develop new tours.

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Google Podcasts | Amazon | RSS