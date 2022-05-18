In this video from Skift Future of Lodging Forum 2022, we hear from Eric Liebman, senior vice president, SVP strategic partnerships, at JCB International Credit Card on how the hospitality industry can harness guest-centric payments to drive their customer and revenue strategies.

A discussion around how the customer should be driving the payment preference rather than the business itself, particularly in international settings. Digitization post-pandemic: How payments are playing their role in guest service strategies in the post-pandemic era, and how operators should embrace increasingly popular payment options such as WeChat, QR codes, and other contactless methods, as the industry heads toward more comprehensive digitization.

Payments remain a crucial piece of the end-to-end customer experience throughout the travel and hospitality industry. When traversing different continents and currencies, a consistent and accessible approach to payments is paramount for merchants that value the customer preference above all.

In this video from Skift Future of Lodging Forum 2022, we hear from Eric Liebman, senior vice president, strategic partnerships in conversation with Darren Frei, branded content editor, SkiftX, about how JCB provides value in the global payments space, how new digitization and contactless solutions are leading the way in the travel and hospitality industry, and how payment preferences should always be led and determined by the customers themselves.