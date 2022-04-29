This week, Germany's Raus topped up its investment to attract more city dwellers and nature enthusiasts to its cabin getaways, while Mondee secured $20 million as it gears up to go public.

This week, travel startups announced more than $23,765,000 million in funding.

>>Raus, a hospitality-tech company that offers nature-themed escapes to bespoke cabins, has announced a funding total of $3.37 million to date.

Investors include NFQ Capital, Rivus Capital, Roadsurfer and Founderment, along with the founders of ArchDaily, FINN.auto, helpling, HomeToGo, lieferando, planetly, TIER Mobility and Zazume. Speedinvest and additional existing investors have also again strengthened their commitment in the company.

The extra capital will help Raus invest in product development, proprietary technologies and expand across Germany.

>>Mondee, a travel technology firm, has raised $20 million in private investment in public equity, or PIPE, ahead of its listing on the Nasdaq exchange.

Elliott Management and Siris Capital — the institutional investors who happen to be owners of another travel technology firm, Travelport — are reportedly among the investors.

>>Trending Travel, a social media-based travel agency that uses Instagram, TikTok and Facebook to generate bookings, has raised a total of $395,000 so far. Proceeds will be used for key appointments within media and product areas of its business, technology development, and marketing to grow its following across social channels.

Company Stage Lead Raise Mondee PIPE Elliott Management/Siris Capital $20 million Raus Series B NFQ Capital/Speedinvest $3.37 million Trending Travel Pre-Seed Crowdcube $395,000

