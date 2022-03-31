In this video, we hear from The Red Sea Development Company’s (TRSDC) advisory board members, Sue Harmsworth and Piers Schmidt, on the scale, scope, and vision of their regenerative tourism project on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

In this video:

A broad overview TRSDC’s new regenerative tourism project along the Red Sea, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program and its goal to “reinvigorate, revitalize, renew, and reform.” Colossal Scale: Why this new project stands to be one of the largest new developments in the world while remaining fully sustainable.

Why this new project stands to be one of the largest new developments in the world while remaining fully sustainable. Luxury and Wellness: How the project dovetails in a cutting edge “barefoot luxury” approach, embraces culture, adventure, and wellness opportunities, and places Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the modern tourism map.

How the project dovetails in a cutting edge “barefoot luxury” approach, embraces culture, adventure, and wellness opportunities, and places Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the modern tourism map. New Standards: How TRSDC is leading the the industry on a macro level, offering new learnings, approaches, and standards for future large-scale sustainable developers worldwide.

The Red Sea Development Company was set up in 2018 to design and build one of the most ambitious regenerative tourism projects ever devised: a luxury destination along Saudi Arabia’s stunning and largely untouched Red Sea coast.

The remit was clear: to develop the area into a year-round, luxury destination — one driven by a program of unforgettable, personalized tourism experiences, which also protects, preserves and enhances the local environment through its fully regenerative approach, thereby setting new standards in large-scale sustainable tourism.

In this video from Skift Forum Europe, The Red Sea Development Company’s advisory board members, Sue Harmsworth and Piers Schmidt, speak with Carolyn Kremins, Skift’s president, about the project’s colossal vision and scale — reaching roughly the size of Belgium — and how it stands to set new standards in destination luxury and wellness, while transforming the way the industry approaches macro development and sustainable projects in the future.