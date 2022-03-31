Amadeus Acquires Kambr to Bolster Its Airline Pricing Tools

Skift Take

Amadeus, the travel technology company giant, said on Thursday it had completed the acquisition of Kambr, a company providing revenue management solutions for airlines.

The companies didn’t disclose the merger terms. Kambr has raised $7 million in venture funding, according to Crunchbase.

Kambr, founded three years ago in Minnesota, specializes in providing tools to help airlines maximize their pricing power by analyzing supply and demand signals.

Last year, Amadeus, based in Madrid, incorporated Kambr’s revenue management system into Amadeus’s Navitaire divison NewSkies passenger-service system, which helps airlines, especially low-cost carriers, manage their inventory and operations.

Amadeus executives had said they were looking at possible acquisitions.

Attempts to reach Amadeus and Kambr executives were unsuccessful.

Tags: amadeus, mergers and acquisitions, revenue management

Photo credit: An image of an Air Asia X aircraft. The carrier is a client of Kambr. Source: Air Asia. saku_y / Flickr

