Skift Take

Listen now to a conversation with citizenM’s CEO at Skift Forum Europe in March 2022 in London.

Jason Clampet

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

How does a small chain that that’s chosen to buck the asset-light focus that the majors have embraced differentiate itself to its potential guests and employees? Technology that is user friendly and works, says citizenM CEO Klaas van Lookeren Campagne.

Campagne discussed the brand’s focus at Skift Forum Europe on March 24, 2022 in London. You can listen to his full discussion with Skift’s Sean O’Neill on this week’s podcast.

Subscribe

May 11-12, 2022
New York City
Register Now

Latest News

Updated Mar. 30, 2022

Podcast: CitizenM CEO on the Hotel Innovations Guests Really Want
Hotels Outside of Congested City Centers Are Gaining Popularity
Defining the New Chinese Tourist

Jason Clampet, Skift

Today at 10:30 AM EDT

Tags: ceo interviews, citizenm, future of lodging, sfe2022

Up Next

Loading next stories