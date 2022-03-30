Podcast: CitizenM CEO on the Hotel Innovations Guests Really Want

Listen now to a conversation with citizenM’s CEO at Skift Forum Europe in March 2022 in London.

How does a small chain that that’s chosen to buck the asset-light focus that the majors have embraced differentiate itself to its potential guests and employees? Technology that is user friendly and works, says citizenM CEO Klaas van Lookeren Campagne.

Campagne discussed the brand’s focus at Skift Forum Europe on March 24, 2022 in London. You can listen to his full discussion with Skift’s Sean O’Neill on this week’s podcast.