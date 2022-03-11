The Full List of Travel Companies Retreating From Russia

The list of companies taking a stand has grown considerably since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly three weeks ago. Here's our latest recap of travel's pullback from Russia.

In merely two weeks, most Western travel companies sliced many arteries of money between them and Russia, responding to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Businesses appear to be complying with sanctions, but some companies went further than what sanctions required — out of a mix of outrage and fear of public shaming.

On March 4, Skift published Russia Travel: Who’s In, Who’s Out, spotlighting travel company actions. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have been updating a list of hundreds of companies across industries that have rushed to disengage because of the aggression.

Sonnefeld made the case on CNBC for a Western retreat from Russia. The ambition is to spark an economic crisis in Russia that will prompt many of its 145 million citizens to force Putin to stop the humanitarian crisis. The lack of foreign capital may be enough of a blow, agreed other analysts.

Ironically, Putin’s circle may welcome the isolation.

The leakiness of the boycott may also be undermining its impact. Europe is unwilling to cut off energy imports, which more than travel or anything else funds the war. China and countries in the “global South” such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Turkey, and Brazil haven’t joined the sanctions.

Some travel companies haven’t pulled back. India’s MakeMyTrip has been selling lodging in Russia. Many hotel brands that have third-party owners in Russia continue to open their doors. Avis, Budget, Rentmotors, and Yodo are among the car rental firms still doing business.

We’ll leave the predictions to the geopolitical experts. Skift’s team will keep updating our list in the table, below.

Companies Curtailing Business in Russia

Company Action Accor suspended future investments; 55 hotels owned by third parties are still open AerCap suspended aircraft leasing Airbnb suspended bookings Airbus suspended parts and service Alaska Airlines suspended partnerships Alphabet/Google Travel turned off Russia advertisers, but has some ads for Russian listings Amadeus IT suspended Aeroflot bookings but maintains passenger service systems American Airlines suspended flights over Russian airspace American Express suspended operations; cards issued by Russian banks won’t supported by the Amex network Boeing suspended parts, service, technical support, and titanium purchases Bombardier restricting new business deals Booking Holdings suspended operations Carnival discontinued Russia itineraries Cloudbeds suspended operations including services to partners and customers who operate in Russia Delta suspended Aeroflot partnership eDreams Odigeo suspended its Russia website and removed Russia from its inventory Expedia suspended sale of travel into and out of Russia GetYourGuide suspended bookings G Adventures suspended tours and won’t accept bookings from Russian agencies Hilton suspended new investments; still runs 26 hotels HRS suspended services in Russia Hyatt suspended investments and new developments IHG closed office; suspended future investments; hotels owned by third parties are still open Intrepid Travel suspended operations in Russia but is still selling for 2023 Kensington Tours suspended bookings for 2022 Korean Air Lines no flying over Russian airspace, despite not being subject to Russian airspace ban Marriott closed office; suspended future investments; 28 hotels owned by third parties are still open Mastercard cards issued by Russian banks won’t be supported by the Mastercard network Norwegian Cruise Lines discontinued Russia itineraries Regent Seven Seas Cruises discontinued Russia itineraries Rick Steves suspended tours Sabre suspended Aeroflot bookings but maintains passenger service systems Skyscanner (owned by Trip.com) turned off Russian content and withdrawn Skyscanner’s transactional platform SmarTours canceled Russia itineraries Tauck suspended 2022 tours of Russia and stops in Russia Travelport suspended Aeroflot bookings The Travel Corporation suspended 2022 tours of Russia and stops in Russia TripActions no longer supporting travel to Russia; Tripactions Liquid card stopped for Russia transactions Tripadvisor/Viator removed “Kremlin-linked propaganda” and Russia ads TUI Group’s Musement and GoTui.com suspended sales of activities to do in Russia Uber removed “Kremlin-linked propaganda” and Russia ads United Airlines no flying over Russian airspace Visa credit cards issued by Russian banks won’t supported by the Visa network

Skift edit staffers Dennis Schaal, Rashaad Jorden, Matt Parsons, Lebawit Lily Girma, Sean O’Neill, and Madhu Unnikrishnan of Skift’s Airline Weekly contributed to this report.

The above lists aren’t exhaustive, and the situation is fluid.