Hotels and Hostels Hosting Ukrainian Refugees Create Directory for Open Beds

Hospitality companies provided more than a million beds to emergency and frontline workers during the pandemic. As the legions of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine grow, they're back at it with a little tech boost to assist.

Hospitality companies willing to set aside excess rooms for refugees fleeing Russia’s war on Ukraine are starting to list their properties via a new online directory.

Hotels, hostels, and other professional accommodation providers can show their interest in listing their spare inventory at the Hospitality for Ukraine webpage.

The move comes as refugees could number one million within weeks, according to on-the-scene Wall Street Journal reporter Drew Hinshaw.

I don't think people reading from home fully grasp what is happening at the EU's borders.



In all of 2015–the refugee 'crisis'–1.3 million people entered Europe. At this rate, we will surpass that with a week or two. — drew hinshaw (@drewhinshaw) February 27, 2022

The hospitality effort was set up by Stay the Night, a marketing agency, and Kash Bhattacharya, who runs the BudgetTraveller consumer site.

“Witnessing the crisis currently unfolding in Ukraine, it’s easy to feel helpless,” said Rosie Willan, co-founder and CEO of Stay the Night. “But there is an action we can take together as an industry. This campaign cuts to the core of what hospitality is all about — welcoming people in.”

The effort is reminiscent of the Hospitality Helps campaign supported by multiple travel tech companies during the worst of the pandemic That effort led hospitality providers to pledge 1.2 million beds to emergency and front-line workers.