Skift Take

Listen now to a conversation with Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Jason Clampet

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

There is still a long way to go to get to recovery, but even in midst of the rise of the Omicron variant, some travel leaders were looking forward to better times. “There is this huge pent-up demand for leisure travel and destinations where there was big business demand,” said Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith at Skift Global Forum late last year. “This is excellent, very good news for us and a very positive signal.”

Smith spoke with Airline Weekly Reporter Edward Russell about new tourism habits, business travel challenges, and more. Listen now for the full interview.  

Podcast: Air France-KLM CEO on the New Travel Demand

See Air France CEO at Skift Forum Europe in March

Air France CEO Anne Rigail will join us in London on March 24, 2022. Register now to attend in person or online.

Read More
March 24, 2022
London and Online
In-person tickets are selling out fast

Latest News

Updated Feb. 20, 2022

Podcast: Air France-KLM CEO on the New Travel Demand
Japan’s Border Easing Comes Under Fire at Home
Alaska Air’s New Subscription Model and Top Travel Stories This Week

Jason Clampet, Skift

Today at 8:43 AM EST

Tags: air france-klm, ceo interviews, coronavirus recovery, skift podcast

Up Next

Loading next stories