Podcast: Air France-KLM CEO on the New Travel Demand

Listen now to a conversation with Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

There is still a long way to go to get to recovery, but even in midst of the rise of the Omicron variant, some travel leaders were looking forward to better times. “There is this huge pent-up demand for leisure travel and destinations where there was big business demand,” said Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith at Skift Global Forum late last year. “This is excellent, very good news for us and a very positive signal.”

Smith spoke with Airline Weekly Reporter Edward Russell about new tourism habits, business travel challenges, and more. Listen now for the full interview.