Listen now to a conversation with Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Accor’s CEO is steering the brand towards more luxury and lifestyle properties. Fortunately, hotel owners are more than obliging. “I’ve been at the helm of this company for the past eight years, and I’ve been trying to wake up a sleeping giant, which Accor has been for a number of years,” said Sebastien Bazin, CEO of Accor, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Skift’s hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance. Listen now for the full interview.

Podcast: Accor CEO on Hotels as Lifestyle Brands

Tags: accor, ceo interviews, skift podcast

