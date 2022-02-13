Podcast: Accor CEO on Hotels as Lifestyle Brands

Listen now to a conversation with Accor CEO Sebastien Bazin at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Skift Forum Europe will be held in London, England on March 24, 2022. Join us either in person or online for the travel industry’s most important event of the season.

Accor’s CEO is steering the brand towards more luxury and lifestyle properties. Fortunately, hotel owners are more than obliging. “I’ve been at the helm of this company for the past eight years, and I’ve been trying to wake up a sleeping giant, which Accor has been for a number of years,” said Sebastien Bazin, CEO of Accor, at Skift Global Forum, in conversation with Skift’s hospitality reporter Cameron Sperance. Listen now for the full interview.

You can hear more from Bazin at Skift Forum Europe in London this March. Get tickets now.