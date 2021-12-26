Podcast: Clear CEO on Privacy and Frictionless Travel

Listen now to a conversation with Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker at Skift Global Forum in September 2021 in New York City.

Clear’s previous experience vetting travelers and moving them quickly through airport security put it in an excellent position to take on the challenges of identity, health, and vaccination in the (hopefully) coming post-Covid panic world.

“Cyber and privacy and data security are in our roots, but also we have a brand that’s continually communicating about privacy, data security and what we’re doing,” said Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker while speaking with Skift Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill at Skift Global Forum 2021. Listen now for the full interview.