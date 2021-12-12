Skift Take
Listen now for a conversation with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky from Skift Global Forum in September 2021.
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky acknowledged that enough affordable housing is a major challenge but argued that the new flexible nature of work wrought by the pandemic will see people migrating to city corridors and other less-dense locales where residences can be less expensive. In a fireside chat Tuesday with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the opening event for Skift Global Forum 2021, Chesky said previously people needed to live in a certain city to work but with remote working taking hold people have more options.
Listen now for the full interview with Skift CEO Rafat Ali.
