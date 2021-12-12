Skift Take

Listen now for a conversation with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky from Skift Global Forum in September 2021.

Skift Staff, Skift

Series: Skift Podcast

Skift Podcast

Compelling discussions with travel industry leaders and creatives who are helping to shape the future of travel.

Learn More

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky acknowledged that enough affordable housing is a major challenge but argued that the new flexible nature of work wrought by the pandemic will see people migrating to city corridors and other less-dense locales where residences can be less expensive. In a fireside chat Tuesday with Skift founder and CEO Rafat Ali at the opening event for Skift Global Forum 2021, Chesky said previously people needed to live in a certain city to work but with remote working taking hold people have more options.

Listen now for the full interview with Skift CEO Rafat Ali. 

Subscribe to Skift Pro

Subscribe to Skift Pro to get unlimited access to stories like these ($30/month)

Subscribe Now

Skift Staff, Skift

December 12th, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST

Tags: airbnb, ceo interviews, skift podcast

Up Next

Loading next stories