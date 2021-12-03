This one-day negative test requirement for international visitation to the U.S., which reopened fully less than a month ago, will be watched closely by the U.S. travel sector, wary that the restart of its recovery will now stall.

When the Biden Administration announced tighter restrictions on U.S. international arrivals on Thursday, the details were sparse beyond the need for negative Covid test results one calendar day before boarding a flight bound for America.

But the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) on Friday updated and confirmed the entry requirements, applying to all inbound travelers two years and older who are returning to the U.S., including U.S. citizens and residents.

Passengers flying into the United States are required to provide:

A negative antigen viral test taken within one calendar day before boarding the plane, or alternatively, documentation showing recovery from Covid within 90 days prior to the flight; and A completed and signed disclosure and attestation form submitted to the airline before boarding.

For non-U.S. citizens, the above testing requirements are in addition to full vaccination status, unless exemptions are met.

The rules kick in starting at midnight on Monday, December 6. The complete updated CDC order is here.