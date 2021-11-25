Booster verification indeed will become an important component of entry approvals in destinations around the world.

The European Commission on Thursday proposed that from Jan. 10 next year the European Union’s COVID-19 vaccination certificates be valid for nine months after full vaccination, and also opened the way for boosters to be linked to such passes.

“The Commission is proposing a stronger focus on a ‘person-based’ approach to travel measures and a standard acceptance period for vaccination certificates of nine months since the primary vaccination series,” the Commission said in a statement.

“The Commission may, if needed, propose an appropriate acceptance period also for vaccination certificates issued following a booster,” it added.

