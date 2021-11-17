In this recent webinar, Braze and Skyscanner explored traveler trends to uncover how brands and operators can place customer needs front and center, build relationships in a time of uncertainty, and focus on personalized communications that will inspire lifelong loyalty and trust.

Braze and Skyscanner recently joined Skift for a presentation and panel discussion entitled “Ready for Take Off: Customer Engagement Strategies for 2022 and Beyond.”

Travelers have redefined how they approach value. At least in the short-term, travelers are emphasizing safety over price, while planning to take fewer, longer trips.

Pent-up demand is heading across borders and overseas. 2022 looks to be the year international travel makes a strong rebound, and bookings for the holiday season through next summer are taking shape.

Cross-channel marketing wins long-term loyalty. Learn how to successfully boost engagement, revenue, and retention through innovative strategies and new industry approaches.

The travel industry is making bold strides towards recovery, and companies must navigate the shifts that will continue to occur. With the right engagement plan, brands can set themselves up to thrive in the transformed landscape and position themselves to capitalize.

