The time right after our flagship conference Skift Global Forum, from around mid-September ’til the end of November, is the most intellectually invigorating weeks for all of us at Skift. It is the weeks full of planning and possibilities for the next year. Our heads are filled with optimism for the coming year, and so much deep thought goes into how our editorial and research coverage will evolve over the coming months and year. Also, this is just a few weeks prior to our biggest editorial franchise of the year, the Megatrends Defining The Future of Travel, which we launch in mid-January as a look forward to the year in travel.

All of this worked until the pandemic hit, and as you can imagine the fall of 2020 was a bit of a downer when it came to optimism for the next year, though it has turned out a lot better than what the year-ago sentiment would have anyone believing in travel — including our most optimistic prognostications.

As the travel industry makes its ferocious recovery back, evidenced by the earnings of most major players in airlines, hotels, online travel, and by the comeback of events this fall and the early recovery in business travel, I am excited about lots of innovation happening all across.

The pandemic indeed has been a portal to change in so many ways, and the innovation is coming at the edges as it always does. Here are some of the reasons — not in particular order of importance — of why I am excited about the travel industry today, almost a decade into running and building Skift. Many of these below will define our coverage through 2022 and beyond.