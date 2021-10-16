In Skift's top stories this week, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. is on the verge of being sold, the new CEO of Standard International outlines her plans, and Americans are spilt on whether mandatory vaccine mandates should be issued for airline passengers.

Throughout the week we are posting original stories night and day covering news and travel trends, including on the impact of coronavirus. Every weekend we will offer you a chance to read the most essential stories again in case you missed them earlier.

Standard Hotels Parent Elevates President Amber Asher to CEO: Incoming Standard International CEO Amber Asher is taking over a company rapidly expanding. But this is more than a growth story: Her rise to the top job is a major step forward for advancing female leadership in hospitality.

Trump Close to Selling D.C. Hotel for $370 Million: A cratered reputation and tanked revenue don’t mean much in the eyes of hungry investors waiting for any property to hit the market.

When Short-Term Rentals Make You Desperate for a Hotel: Staying in professionally managed short-term rentals is no guarantee of an optimum guest experience. When your host’s profile picture turns out to be a free stock photo, you can guess how this ended up.

New SH Hotels CEO on Taking Founder Barry Sternlicht’s Vision to Next Level: SH Hotels & Resorts has a new CEO after his successor lasted only a few months. Beefing up the company’s brand presence in the highly competitive lifestyle hotel sector is crucial to success.

Four Seasons Hotels Will Hire New CEO in 2022 Under New Majority Ownership: Four Seasons beefed up its development pipeline in the 20 years John Davison has been at the company in a variety of roles. The company’s brand awareness and new ownership structure should make this CEO search easier than its last time around.

Indigenous Tourism Forms a Long Overdue Americas Collaborative to Boost Opportunities: The pandemic has spurred an over-abundance of initiatives across the travel industry, but this one certainly ranks among the most promising to date.

Americans Split Over Mandatory Vaccines for Air Travel: Skift Survey: This is America, the land of the free and hyper-polarized. Sadly. Though good news, enough will exists across the country for a vaccine requirement for air travel, but the vocal opposition will unlikely let it happen.

Hotels Fall Short of Providing Accessible Access Around World: The hotel industry is leaving a lot of money on the table by not providing travelers with accessibility needs the right tools to book a stay.

8 Tips to Overcome the Pitfalls of Networking Virtually: Virtual events have the potential to reach much larger audiences, but can they deliver on the promise of remote networking opportunities? We cover eight strategies for better networking at virtual events.