Skift Take

The consumer side of travel has recently seen a lot of change in financial technology, or "fintech." Adam Harris, the CEO of travel startup Cloudbeds, is wise to ask why there isn't more fintech for the operational side of travel.

Sean O'Neill

Series: Travel Tech Briefing

Travel Tech Briefing

Editor’s Note: This briefing is available exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.

Skift’s Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O’Neill each week brings readers exclusive reporting and insight into the world of travel tech, and how it is having an impact across the industry in times of recovery and beyond. The briefing will be an essential guide for travel executives to decide if their company should “build, buy, or partner” to stay ahead.

Learn More

I listen to travel tech companies that have boosted their revenue despite the pandemic shock to the travel industry. These vendors can reveal clues about what's on the minds of travel execs shopping for tech. But to be clear: When I sum up a vendor's views and forecasts, I'm