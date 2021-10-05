Skift Take
In this video conversation from Skift Global Forum 2021, we hear from Carleigh Jaques, Senior VP, General Manager, Cybersource, a Visa Solution, about the changing nature of digital payments in the post-pandemic era.
In this video:
- A Transformed Landscape: A deeper look at how the unique qualities of the pandemic dramatically shifted the way businesses think about payments, how consumers make transactions, and how companies have had to to transform protocols and strategies to adapt accordingly.
- Challenges to Recovery: Insights around how companies are leaning into the rebound growth, especially around physical safety, broader contactless solutions, digital safety, and an overarching focus on digital innovation as a means of staying ahead of the game.
- New Consumer Needs: An overview on how consumer behavior and expectations continue to shift, with digital solutions becoming more widely accepted in different regions, and a look at what behaviors will likely emerge in the immediate years ahead.
The pandemic transformed the travel landscape and the broader world with it. As consumers adapted to the shifting marketplace, businesses dramatically reworked the way they think about payments, forcing a broader rethink around transaction strategy and payment protocols. As the new wave of digitization rolls out globally, new behaviors and expectations meet a range of unique challenges and potentials.
