In this brand talk from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Wendy Olson Killion, senior vice president of Expedia Group Media Solutions, on key data from their latest Traveler Trends & Insights Driving Recovery report.



In this video:

Travel Rebound: An overview of how vaccine rollouts worldwide are driving renewed demand for global travel, and how Expedia is championing the UNICEF’s ‘VaccinAid’ program, which provides vaccines for the disadvantaged.

An overview of how vaccine rollouts worldwide are driving renewed demand for global travel, and how Expedia is championing the UNICEF’s ‘VaccinAid’ program, which provides vaccines for the disadvantaged. Key Consumer Data: A look at how travelers are searching further out for international trips, an analysis of domestic vs. international across geographical regions, and some examples of how destinations are capturing traveler imaginations in the meantime.

A look at how travelers are searching further out for international trips, an analysis of domestic vs. international across geographical regions, and some examples of how destinations are capturing traveler imaginations in the meantime. Inclusivity, Diversity and Sustainability: Travelers — especially millennials — reappraised their lives during the pandemic, and travel has been reframed as an opportunity to share rich experiences with others, while supporting diversity, inclusivity, and environmentally responsible choices.

After a long, patient wait amongst the travel industry, consumer data continues to show a promising return. Though activity will likely continue to fluctuate over the coming quarters, the trend remains upward overall. And while travelers are still opting for domestic trips, international is returning slowly but surely. Additionally, travelers are seeking more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable experiences as they seek out bookings into the future.

In this breakout session from Skift Global Forum, we hear from Wendy Olson Killion, senior vice president of Expedia Group Media Solutions, on key data from the company’s latest ‘Building Back Better: Traveler Trends & Insights Driving Recovery’ report — an encouraging sign of things to come for the industry.