Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding. Please email Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill at so@skift.com if you have funding news.

This week, travel startups announced more than $7 million in funding.

>>Oyo, a hospitality startup based in India, has received a $5 million investment from Microsoft. See Skift’s story.

>>Ramp, a New York-based startup, has raised $300 million in funding as it looks to bring a new way of managing expenses. See Skift’s story.

>>Plentywaka, a service for booking buses, cars, or vans with reliable schedules and safe, affordable vehicles, has raised a $1.2 million seed round.

The Xchange led the round, as TechCrunch first reported. Argentil Capital Partners, ODBA & Co Ventures, SOSV, and Shock Ventures took part, too. The startup is a recent graduate of the Techstars Toronto startup accelerator, which also made a small investment.

Plentywaka, founded in Lagos and led by CEO Onyeka Akumah, provides intercity travel across 21 cities in Nigeria and is not unlike a blend of BlaBlaCar and Swvl. It has arranged more than 500,000 rides since its founding in 2019. The startup recently acquired a similar company in Ghana called Stabus. Plentywaka plans to expand to more countries.

>>GuideLive, a South Korea-based service for finding travel tour guides, has raised approximately $860,000 (1 billion won) in “pre-Series-A” investment, Platum reported.

KB Investment led the round. The startup was named the “best venture-backed tourism company” last year by the Korea Tourism Organization and has been praised by Korea’s Startup Promotion Agency.

GuideLive, launched in 2019, produces higher-end tours by vetting guides by region and professional docents by field as well as local creators, entrepreneurs, and experts, not unlike a blend of Context Travel and Tourlane. The company picks guides in a form similar to an entertainment agency hiring actors.

My Real Trip, a startup and “travel superapp” that’s a marketplace for finding experiences run by locals, made small investments in the startup twice in 2019 and 2020. My Real Trip has raised more than $36 million last year, according to the Korean Economic Daily.

