Skift Take
Tripadvisor’s travel-planning help by text for Tripadvisor Plus subscribers plays to the company’s strengths — user reviews and a global roster of hotels, restaurants and things to do listings. It really can’t compete, though, with a real travel agent who has visited the destination and knows the hotel general manager personally.
Editor's Note: This Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.