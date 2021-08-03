Traveloka is planning to raise between $200 million and $400 million from investors, as part of a plan to go public through merging with a special purpose acquisition company, according to Bloomberg.

The fundraising, a private investment in public equity, would be part of a deal to merge the super app startup with Bridgetown Holdings, the so-called SPAC set up by Richard Li and Peter Thiel, the report added. It could value the combined entity at $5 billion.

Bridgetown raised almost $600 million in an initial public offering in October.

Traveloka chief operating officer Alfan Hendro said the company would be going public “soon” during a Skift Live event in February, with proceeds going towards expanding into other markets beyond Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

The news marks the latest in a frenzy of SPAC deals, with rental management company Vacasa announcing it would merge with TPG Pace Solutions at the end of last month.

A representative for Traveloka declined to provide comment to Bloomberg.

