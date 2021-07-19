The Canadian government announced on Monday that it would allow U.S. citizens and permanent residents who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days to enter the country starting August 9, a move that will provide a gigantic boost to the country’s tourism industry.

Canada might also open its door to more than U.S. citizens in the near future. The government also revealed it plans to allow international visitors fully vaccinated for the same amount of time from countries other the U.S. starting on September 7, provided that Covid-19 conditions in the country remain favorable.

The decision by the Canadian government to reopen the country to the U.S. visitors for non-essential travel to follows extensive lobbying by both U.S. and Canadian officials, including a joint letter written by members of the American Society of Travel Advisors and Association of Canadian Travel Advisors.

While there was concern among many officials in Canada about the country’s uneven reopening for tourism, they can now look forward to the large number of American visitors greatly benefiting tourism businesses in Canada.

However, it remains uncertain if the U.S. will ease restrictions for Canadian visitors. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday: “I wouldn’t look at it through a reciprocal intention.”