For this episode of the Skift Podcast, we’re featuring a conversation between William J. Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts International and Skift Hospitality Reporter Cameron Sperance. The two discuss the return of big events and the changes and opportunities ahead for large hotels. The conversation took place online at the Skift Hospitality and Marketing Summit on June 16, 2021.

