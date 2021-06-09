Skift Take
Google eventually will monetize its vacation rental listings, but paid advertisements in its Things To Do vertical will happen sooner. Conscientious objectors Airbnb, Expedia/Vrbo and Booking, which aren’t participating with Google in vacation rentals for now, will likely have something to say about the shape of that money grab.
