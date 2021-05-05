Skift Take
Trivago is changing its brand marketing approach to abolish the Mr. and Ms. Trivago cult of personality. Instead Trivago is trying to establish deep emotional connections with viewers. TV will still be important despite the digital surge in consumer preferences, and in Trivago’s calculations, YouTube is not a particularly effective option.
