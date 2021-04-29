New research from LinkedIn points towards renewed optimism in a recovery for the travel and recreation sectors.

It has polled members the United States as to how confident they felt about their employers’ outlook over the next six months, with answers evaluated on a score that ranged from +100 (most positive) to -100 (most negative).

Optimism was on the rise for practically every industry tracked in this survey, with travel and recreation (+61) and entertainment (+55) leading the pack.

Its latest Workforce Confidence report surveyed 5,361 people in the U.S. from March 27 to April 9, and compared to 12 months ago there’s understandably a big difference.

In April 2020, across all industries, confidence in employers’ outlook totalled +5. Today, overall confidence is at +42.

Join Us at the Skift Short-Term Rental and Outdoor Summit on May 19

The current Workforce Confidence report highlights how sectors which focus on person-to-person engagement are bouncing back. Retail came in at +43, while education was +31.

“All those sectors were thrown into chaos last spring, as Covid-related curbs on public activities took their toll. Now, even if conditions aren’t quite back to normal, they’ve improved considerably, while a path toward further progress is visible,” said George Anders, senior editor at large at LinkedIn.

“We don’t yet know if 2021 is destined to be an epic party year — but signs of brighter spirits are all over. Daily totals of U.S. air passengers now are up 10-fold from the severely depressed levels of a year ago, even though they haven’t quite returned to 2019’s robust levels,” he added.

Register Now for the Skift Short-Term Rental and Outdoor Summit on May 19