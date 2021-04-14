Skift Take
Airbnb officials fell in love with the perceived artistry of their TV commercials, which don’t have a targeted message. That could produce aftershocks later this year if rivals take advantage.
Editor's Note: This Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.