We’ve entered the second year of the global coronavirus pandemic and vaccination progress in many countries including the United States and United Kingdom, and others offer bright spots, as do effective containment measures in places including Asia-Pacific countries.

Vaccine passports are making progress in fits and starts around the world. Travel’s making a fast recovery in the U.S. domestically, in hotel occupancy, in online searches and booking, in airline passengers numbers, sold-out short-term rentals, and more.

To adequately cover the travel industry’s move to reopen, we’ll be keeping track of our news stories as well as those outside of Skift with our new liveblog, below, with an emphasis on data and numbers.

We will update this daily, multiple times a day, so remember the domain and come back to it for latest openings.

For more on recovery, Skift Research’s real-time measure of the state of the travel industry’s recovery has data going back to January of 2020. Follow the latest via the Skift Recovery Index here.