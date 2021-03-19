Each week we round up travel startups that have recently received or announced funding. Please email Senior Travel Tech Editor Sean O'Neill at so@skift.com if you have funding news.

This week, travel startups announced more than $21 million in funding.

>>Passing Cloud, a company focused on the development of short-term lodging by cultural tourism projects in China, has raised a strategic investment of at least $15 million (100 million renminbi).

Jiangsu Wenfeng Group led the round of strategic investment.

Founded in November 2015 in Shenzhen, the startup creates high-end boutique lodges under a couple of brands in China’s ancient cities and towns and villages. Its average room rate at the premium bed-and-breakfasts is about $300 a night (2,000 yuan a night).

>>Launchtrip, a group travel booking service, closed a seed investment round of $3.8 million ($4.7 million Canadian).

Axis Capital participated along with angel investors.

Based in Vancouver, Launchtrip plans to do a public launch of its app in the summer. The app lets groups can find lodging, book restaurants, and split the budget. By the end of the year, it intends to offer scaling group travel discounts online and a loyalty rewards program.

The startup, founded in 2018, is led by founder and CEO Julian Ing, a serial entrepreneur.

>>Tripscout, a Chicago-based travel recommendation app, raised $2.3 million in additional seed funding.

Corazon Capital led the round. Past investors Accomplice, New Stack Ventures, MATH Ventures, and M25 also took part. The startup has raised $4.6 million to date.

The company claims to have more than 1 million users of its app and a 1,000 percent year-over-year increase in active user growth, despite the pandemic.

Here’s how it works. A consumer downloads the mobile app and signs up for a free account. They then describe the timing, budget, and type of travel companions for an upcoming vacation.

Tripscout uses artificial intelligence to analyze millions of articles, videos, and recommendations from local experts via online sources to provide a personalized feed of content and recommendations. A consumer can then save points of interest to a digital map and itinerary.

Millennials dream and plan trips all the time even when they’re not traveling, which presents an opportunity for more frequent engagement.

“Yet because the industry incumbents have been so singularly obsessed with transactions, they’ve ignored this deep relationship we have with why and how we travel,” said Konrad Waliszewski, co-founder and CEO of Tripscout.

The startup has grown its team by several members to 13 in recent months.

