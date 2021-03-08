Amadeus is embedding digital health passports into its Traveler ID platform, to help airlines, airports and hotels speed up passenger and guest processing.

Traveler ID is a secure platform used by Amadeus’ travel provider customers, which connects, digitizes and automates traveler identification and document validation.

As a result, it can now accept these passports, including CommonPass and ICC AOKpass, meaning travelers won’t need to open another app to show a QR code at check-in, or be redirected to a separate website when checking in online. Passengers remain in control of when and where they want to provide digital evidence of their health status, Amadeus said.

The integration forms part of its “Safe Travel Ecosystem,” a program designed to help restart travel by bringing together travelers, governments and travel providers to meet challenges posed by Covid-19. Star Alliance and Lufthansa Group are partners in the ecosystem, and Amadeus said more partners will be announced later this year.

Amadeus’ announcement follows a similar move by airport technology provider SITA last month with its Health Protect framework, which aims to bridge the gap between passport providers and aviation and border processes by incorporating Advance Passenger Processing. It is connected to 600 airlines.

“Self-service check-in is a fundamental step for passengers to flow smoothly through an airport and onto a plane,” said Monika Wiederhold, Amadeus’ global program lead for safe travel ecosystem, and executive vice president, airlines, Central and Eastern Europe. “Yet the current need for manual checks of health documentation, while maintaining social distancing, means that some of our airline customers currently require around 90 percent of their usual check-in staff to process just 30 percent of passengers.”

