Skift Take
Booking.com clearly operates in Airbnb’s shadow in short-term rentals. Although long-term stays are currently a hot commodity, Booking.com is tardy in enabling such capabilities. That’s a fitting symbol for the current state of play.
Editor's Note: This is a new Briefing exclusively for subscribers to Skift Pro.
Every Wednesday, Executive Editor and online travel rockstar Dennis Schaal will bring readers exclusive reporting and insight into the business of online travel and digital booking, and how this sector has an impact across the travel industry.